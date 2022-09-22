Teen footballer banned after kicking player unconscious
A teenager who kicked another player unconscious during a children's football match has been banned from playing or going to games.
The boy, 17, kicked his victim at least three times in the face leaving him permanently disfigured, Mold Crown Court heard.
The victim needed two operations where plates and screws were put in his face.
On Thursday the teenager admitted causing grievous bodily harm during the match in north Wales.
Sentencing the boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, Judge Nicola Saffman said: "Be in no doubt, if you were an adult, I would send you to prison for at least three years."
He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work and his family must pay the victim £8,000 compensation.