King Charles III: The Welsh village with a royal home

"You see the clump of trees up on the hill... the path goes up that side, up to the mountain," said Emlyn Morgan, a farmer, showing where the prince liked going for a walk."I think the world of him. He has enjoyed coming here."Nobody made a fuss out of him. If he came to church on Sundays, there would be one little man [a security officer] with him."And he would then come into the cafe after the meeting to have a small cup of tea and shake hands with everyone."