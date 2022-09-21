Mumbles: Safety concerns as car driven off cliff at beach
- Published
There have been calls for safety measures at a beach car park after a car was mistakenly driven off the edge of a cliff.
The driver was taken to hospital after the car landed on its roof at Bracelet Bay, Swansea, on 12 September.
Mumbles Coastguard has called for "anti-climb" curb stones at the popular spot on the Gower peninsula.
Swansea council said the car park was safe and urged motorists to pay attention to their surroundings.
The coastguard team revealed it had been involved in four rescues in two months where cars had crossed the pavement and got into difficulty.
"The higher curb height would also protect the footpath from overhanging vehicles allowing better pushchair and disabled access on the narrow pavement," it added in a statement.
Details of the incident have only now been raised due to a period of social media silence for the Queen's death.
The driver, a 26-year old man from Swansea, was able to walk away from the vehicle with assistance and was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Swansea council said: "Bracelet Bay car park is a safe car park and regularly provides parking for thousands of drivers throughout the year.
"We are unsure why this particular motorist has driven over both the kerb and the pavement but we would call on all motorists to pay attention to their surroundings and ensure they park responsibly when using our car parks in the city and near our beaches."