Real living wage rises by a pound in Wales to £10.90 an hour
By Nicola Smith
BBC News
- Published
People who are paid the real living wage in Wales will now get £10.90 an hour after the rate increased by £1.
More than 18,000 people in Wales work for an employer signed up to the voluntary scheme.
The Living Wage Foundation said its highest ever rise reflected a "sharp increase in living costs".
Welsh businesses called the rise worrying as they try to balance fair pay with staying in business.
Almost 500 Welsh employers, including Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, Wales Millennium Centre and Sparkles Cleaning Services have committed to honouring the rate.
One of Sparkles' 30 employees, Cai Pridham, 21, from Llanharan in Rhondda Cynon Taf, said he never had "extra money leftover" when he worked in retail.
"I can use that money for a rainy day," he said, "put it towards the future, save towards a house, which I'd never have thought of if I was getting paid the minimum wage."
"I'm proud of where I am now. I'm able to put some money in my Help to Buy. I'm able to pay my pension and look to the future.
"Hopefully, I'll own my own home in the next couple of years."
Latest figures show typical hourly pay in Wales is one of the lowest in the UK and the Living Wage Foundation said more than one in five people are paid less than the real living wage.
Sparkles managing director Ceri Jennings said it was the "right time" to pay the extra pound an hour.
"Everybody is worried about the cost of living and how they are going to afford just the basics, full stop," she said.
"[The increase] does make a difference... it means that you're valuing them."
What is the 'real living wage'?
- The voluntary "real living wage" is set by the Living Wage Foundation charity. It is higher than the legal minimum wage, reflecting what the charity thinks people need to earn to cover everyday needs
- It is currently £11.95 per hour in London, and £10.90 per hour elsewhere in the UK
- More than 10,000 employers throughout the UK have signed up to the policy, covering more than 300,000 workers
- The includes 18,600 people in Wales working at 500 Welsh businesses
- The compulsory national living wage is £9.50 an hour for anyone over the age of 23
- 263,000 workers in Wales are currently paid less than the Real Living Wage, or 22% of all jobs, according to the Living Wage Foundation
But business representatives have warned of the possible consequences for businesses.
Ian Price, director of CBI Wales, said employers were already putting up wages so the increase was "not out of kilter".
Although he said he understood the reasoning behind the rise, Mr Price there were already "so many pressures on businesses".
"It is a real worry as to how some... signed up for the real living wage are going to manage."
Some will have to pass on the cost to their customers, he said, admitting "there aren't any easy answers at the moment.
"It's pressures wherever you turn, so businesses are having to make some tough choices," he added.
For some employers signed up to the scheme, it could mean a 10% rise to their wage bill.
"It's a lot of money," said Richard Selby, chair of the Institute of Directors in Wales, which represents about 500 businesses.
He said it was "difficult to find a balance between giving fair wages to employees and sustaining their businesses".
"It's not something you can pass straight on to customers," he said, "so I imagine it's going to cause of few problems."
But he said employers in Wales had "to find a way to help their staff".
"We need them to be fit for work, well fed, properly housed so they are rested and ready for work," Mr Selby said.
"Businesses in Wales have innovated on how to support employees yet maintain viable businesses."