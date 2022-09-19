Port Talbot: Man charged with attempted murder after attack
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 32-year-old was left critically injured in what police described as a serious assault.
A crossbow was seized after being found at the scene of the attack in Aberavon, Port Talbot, on Saturday evening.
South Wales Police said a 50-year-old man would appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old man remained in hospital in a critical but stable condition, the force added.