Stena buys Anglesey Aluminium site for Holyhead port expansion plan
- Published
Ferry and ports operator Stena Line UK has bought a sprawling site as part of plans to boost operations at the Port of Holyhead.
It has acquired a former "eco park" which went into administration in March with the loss of 140 jobs.
Orthios had acquired the land after Anglesey Aluminium ceased production in 2013.
Stena said the 213-acre site would allow it to extend and develop the port which it has owned for 27 years.
Executive Director Ian Hampton said as the second busiest roll-on roll-off port in the UK, the deal had the "potential to make it even bigger and ensure it plays an even more important role in bringing further investment and jobs to Holyhead".
The site is adjacent to the A55 and includes 1.9 miles (3km) of rail track connected to the north Wales main line.
It also includes a large jetty within Holyhead port so Stena said it would be "marketing this deep-water berth to the cruise-line companies that this summer have recommenced anchoring their vessels in port to dispense passenger tours into the region".
The site has been bought by Anglesey Land Holding Limited, a subsidiary of Stena Line UK Limited.