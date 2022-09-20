Swansea: Big run for little Niko after health hurdles
For any three-year-old, running a kilometre is a challenge, but for Niko Szabo, this meant much more.
Niko completed the distance to raise money for Singleton Hospital neo-natal unit in Swansea, and Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.
Referred to as "miracle boy" by doctors, he survived a series of life-threatening health problems from birth.
"We didn't think he would be able to walk, let alone run," said his grandmother Jan Wigley.
His mother, Tanya Szabo, described her pride at her son's efforts on Sunday, after a difficult start to his life.
Niko was born with severe oxygen loss, which led to him being taken to an intensive care unit and cared for by neo-natal staff.
"We were prepared for the worst by consultants, as statistically the odds were against him," said Tanya.
"If he was to survive, it was expected that he would have severe damage to his brain from the trauma in the early days of his life."
By day six however, Niko showed very small signs of brain function, with less impact on the brain than expected.
"It was like a fairy-tale," said Tanya, as Niko was discharged from hospital at 16 days old.
Over his first year, the family were settling into life with their baby, and Niko was developing well.
Virus symptoms
However, just after his first birthday, he was taken back to hospital after suffering a seizure lasting an hour and a half.
Over the next six weeks, Niko developed virus symptoms and lost the of use of the left side of his body. He wouldn't eat and had to be carried everywhere by his mum.
An MRI scan then showed that fluid had built up on Niko's brain.
As he was still having seizures regularly, he was transported by helicopter to Great Ormond Street Hospital, where he was operated on.
'Bright and chatty'
However, after his operation he came round in the evening, and by 2am the next morning he was "standing up in his cot banging the walls and keeping the other children awake", said Tanya.
Now almost four, Niko is a big brother, and has started nursery school.
His Mum said: "He is a bright and chatty little boy, who absolutely loves his bike, enjoys swimming and also rugby.
"Looking at him now, you would never expect that he had the start that he had.
"His family love him so much, and are just ridiculously proud of his spark, and tenacity."
Niko trained for his run for several months. The aim is to raise awareness for parents and children who have experienced time in a neonatal unit or in Great Ormond Street.
His family said: "So often, we take health for granted. Niko experienced a worst case scenario, yet there will be other children and families who go through something similar.
"We want to let these people know that they are not alone."
Reflecting on their day, Tanya said: "In preparation me and Niko would go running together down the lane, he was really excited for the day.
"As we were running, I held his his hand the whole way.
"The crowds were amazing, the event is always brilliant."
The proceeds Niko raised from the run will be split evenly between the Singleton and Great Ormond Street hospitals.