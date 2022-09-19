Queen's funeral: Welsh mourners 'feel the love' watching funeral
- Published
People around Wales have gathered in homes, churches, cinemas and pubs to watch the Queen's state funeral.
About 50 people gathered at St John the Evangelist's Church in Cardiff watching the funeral service on a big screen.
People joined together to sing hymns, with one saying: "No-one wants to mourn alone. We need to be together".
Ron Treherne, 75, who watched the funeral at a neighbour's home, said they could "feel the love around us".
The funeral was at London's Westminster Abbey and the Queen's coffin has been taken to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for a committal service.
It was broadcast in cinemas, churches and community centres, schools and businesses closed, with others reducing opening hours, after Monday was declared a bank holiday.
Other people joined together at St Michael's in Aberystwyth.
The funeral was shown on cinema screens at Theatr Colwyn in Colwyn Bay, and the Magic Lantern Cinema in Tywyn, with cinemas in Swansea, Merthyr Tydfil, Cardiff, Cwmbran, Carmarthen and Rhyl also showing the event.
Penparcau community hub in Ceredigion also opened for older people.
Mourners also turned out at a local pub in Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Landlord Adrian Emmett said he opened because even if nobody had turned up at The Lion, he wanted to offer a space for people to come together.
"It's about being here for community, not just through the good times but the times they want to come together as well," he said.
"Today is a real footnote in history, 70 years on the throne and I think that's why it's important that community spaces like the pub that's at the heart of the community, should be open today where people can come to talk about today, remember what's gone on and if they don't want to be alone in the house they can come together as a community."
Mia Ingram, 19, said: "It's such a generational thing as well, you've got your grandmothers who have known different events with the Royal Family right down through the younger children who've celebrated weddings and things".
Emma Parsons-Reid, 55, invited people to her home in Ely, Cardiff, to watch the occasion, just as her mother did for the Queen's coronation.
"I feel it was more of a celebration of her life then a mourning of her death," she said.
"But when the lone bagpiper played, I was gone. For the first time, it felt real."
Neighbour, Ron Treherne, 75, said he was keen to share the moment with friends.
"Sometimes you want to grieve on your own, but then you realise how much better it is when you grieve with friends. You can hold each other's hands."
"You can feel the love around us now."
Caroline Duddridge, 63, thought it was "just a wonderful funeral" which "exceeded all expectations".
"I wouldn't have been anywhere else. I wanted to be here for my sister Emma."