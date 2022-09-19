Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour".
Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire.
Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to and from the service at London's Westminster Abbey.
"It's very humbling for our family," said Mark Cole, from the farm.
The horse was a yearling when he was bought at auction in 2015 and went on to show promise, said Mr Cole.
He was led by Camilla, the Queen Consort, during a carriage ride while on a royal visit to the farm in 2018.
The horse, which stands at over 17 hands (1.73m) and weighs nearly 800kg (125 stone), was later bought by the Household Cavalry and then trained to carry a musician and drums during ceremonial events.
During Monday's procession he was ridden by L/Cpl Chris Diggle from the Band of the Household Cavalry, alongside a horse carrying the state trumpeter, Matthew Screen, who attended Blackwood Comprehensive School in Caerphilly county.
"He is really gentle," said L/Cpl Diggle, from Yorkshire, who is using reins attached to his feet as his hands hold solid silver drums during the procession.
"He is the most placid horse and that's why he is on today because he is so well behaved," he added.
Mr Cole said it was "slightly surreal" to think that a horse from the Pembrokeshire farm was involved in such an important occasion.
"He developed into a really quiet, very agreeable young man," he added.
The news agency PA reported that the Queen was invited to name Apollo after June's Trooping the Colour, though she deferred the offer to the silver stick in waiting, Col Mark Berry.
It said drum horses of the Household Cavalry carry the rank of major and as such are senior to all other animals of rank in the Army.