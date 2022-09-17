Merthyr Tydfil teenager invited to attend the Queen's funeral
- Published
Like the rest of the world's teens, Andrew Millar is used to homework and hanging out with his mates.
But on Monday the 16-year-old will be spending the day with kings, queens, presidents and prime ministers.
The schoolboy from Merthyr Tydfil is one of the only people invited to represent Wales at the Queen's funeral.
He has been chosen to attend because he is a member of the Welsh Youth Parliament, representing Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney.
The Cardiff and Vale College pupil said he felt "immense gratitude" for being selected by his fellow Youth Parliament members to attend one of the biggest ever gatherings of royalty and politicians in the UK.
He said: "It is such an incredible opportunity and something that I cannot thank my peers enough for.
"It's life changing, a once in a lifetime experience. I was very excited, then there was that realisation of how sombre the occasion would be."
'Surreal'
As well as British and European royalty, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to attend.
Irish Taoiseach Michael Martin, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and French President Emmanuel Macron are also among those thought to have accepted an invite.
When Andrew, a keen actor, found out he was going he immediately called his parents and started planning the trip.
The former Merthyr Tydfil youth mayor will be going up with his dad, also called Andrew.
"We've had to book train tickets and hotels because we have to be there early on Monday morning," he said.
"It's daunting and has taken me aback. It's very surreal now. Now it's happening it's a different ball game."
Andrew, 16, was one of the Youth Parliament members in attendance for the King's visit to hear the Senedd read a motion of condolence on Friday.
That expressed sadness at the Queen's death and offered its condolences to the King.
"We recognise Her Majesty's enduring commitment to public service and duty, including her support for many Welsh charities and organisations, and her lifelong association with Wales and its people," it said.
Meanwhile, mother and daughter Janet and Faith Goodliffe, from Swansea, are visiting London to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall.
Because Janet is a wheelchair user, the pair said they were hoping to join the accessible queue at Tate Britain.
Faith, 22, said: "I think it's important to show support for a new monarchy. Being quite young myself I wasn't old enough to appreciate some of the landmarks that people tend to talk about.
"I think it's important to be here for historical events in person and be fully present in the moment instead of watching it on a screen somewhere."
Faith added: "Many of my friends have said, 'You do get the best views from your living room sitting watching the television."