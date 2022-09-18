Llandovery: Fire crews tackle blaze at pet food factory
- Published
Firefighters have been dealing with a large blaze at a pet food factory.
Three fire crews have been sent to an industrial unit in Heol Pluguffan, Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, following a call out at 06:30 BST.
People living nearby have been warned to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke.
Bowsers have been used to supply water at the scene due to issues with the local water supply, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.