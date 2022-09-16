Bird flu: Protection zone in Pembrokeshire after outbreak
Inspections are being carried out in an enforcement zone after an outbreak of bird flu in Pembrokeshire.
Restrictions have been put in place in a 3km (1.8m) area after cases were confirmed at a site near Milford Haven.
Officers have been carrying out inspections to try and stop the spread of the disease, the council confirmed.
Road signs are also being put up in the area to show where the zones begin and end.
UK health agencies have said the risk to public health from the virus is "very low".
The outbreak is being managed by the council, Animal and Plant Health Agency, the Welsh government, Food Standards Agency and Public Health Wales.
A Pembrokeshire council spokesman said: "It is vital keepers of birds remain vigilant and ensure they have the very highest levels of biosecurity in place."
Earlier this month a protection zone was announced in Gwynedd after bird flu was confirmed among chickens and ducks there.