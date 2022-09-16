In pictures: King Charles III's first visit to Wales as monarch

King Charles III and Queen ConsortGetty Images
King Charles III has made his first visit to Wales as King

Families, furry friends and protestors all have turned out to meet King Charles III on his first official visit to Wales as monarch.

The King, along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, have attended a service in Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff and will visit the Senedd and greet crowds at Cardiff Castle.

Crowds have been gathering since the early hours to catch a glimpse of the former Prince of Wales.

Here a selection of photographs of the historical visit to the Welsh capital.

One child dressed up as a member of the royal guard
Crowds began to gather in the early hours of the morning to see King Charles at Llandaff Cathedral

And it wasn't just humans who joined the crowds.

These two Jack Russell terriers were certainly dressed for the occasion
At just seven months old, corgi Gelert might have been one of the youngest in today's crowds
Children waved Union Jacks and the Welsh flag at Cardiff Castle
Twins Jack, pictured left, and Andrew have been given time off school by their headteacher to see the King

Claire Windsor, 47, has travelled with twin sons Jack and Andrew, 8, from Flintshire. They got the train at 04:22 BST.

Claire said: "It's a part of history, and I wanted to bring the boys to be a part of that because it won't happen again. Their head teacher gave them a day off.

"It's a sad occasion. [King Charles] has waited his whole life for this, but it's still really sad. I hope he will be a good King, we'll just have to wait and see."

Getty Images
King Charles is welcomed to the service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral
Jacob King/PA Wire
Crowds held flowers ready to give to the King
Aptly named Queenie is with mum Jane outside Llandaff Cathedral to see the King

Although most people are excited to welcome the new King, some have a different message, with one protestor holding up a placard reading "abolish the monarchy".

Not everyone came down to support the new monarch
Laura Thomas-Walters says she believes the monarchy is an "unelected and antiquated system"
Getty Images
Mark Drakeford joined the service at Llandaff Cathedral

Mike and Justine Tone, from near Windsor in Berkshire, were at the Senedd despite having a chance to pay their respects far closer to home.

Mike, 67, said: "We live near Windsor and went down to lay flowers and will go down again Monday.

"We happened to be here by chance as we went to see Liam Gallagher in Cardiff last night so thought we should come."

Justine, 56, believes Charles will be outspoken about issues such as climate change.

Mike and Justine Tone think the new King will be more outspoken on climate change
Crowds are waiting patiently for the new King to arrive

