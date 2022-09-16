In pictures: King Charles III's first visit to Wales as monarch
Families, furry friends and protestors all have turned out to meet King Charles III on his first official visit to Wales as monarch.
The King, along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, have attended a service in Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff and will visit the Senedd and greet crowds at Cardiff Castle.
Crowds have been gathering since the early hours to catch a glimpse of the former Prince of Wales.
Here a selection of photographs of the historical visit to the Welsh capital.
And it wasn't just humans who joined the crowds.
Claire Windsor, 47, has travelled with twin sons Jack and Andrew, 8, from Flintshire. They got the train at 04:22 BST.
Claire said: "It's a part of history, and I wanted to bring the boys to be a part of that because it won't happen again. Their head teacher gave them a day off.
"It's a sad occasion. [King Charles] has waited his whole life for this, but it's still really sad. I hope he will be a good King, we'll just have to wait and see."
Although most people are excited to welcome the new King, some have a different message, with one protestor holding up a placard reading "abolish the monarchy".
Mike and Justine Tone, from near Windsor in Berkshire, were at the Senedd despite having a chance to pay their respects far closer to home.
Mike, 67, said: "We live near Windsor and went down to lay flowers and will go down again Monday.
"We happened to be here by chance as we went to see Liam Gallagher in Cardiff last night so thought we should come."
Justine, 56, believes Charles will be outspoken about issues such as climate change.