Family tribute to teenager killed in crash in Bedlinog
The family of an 18-year-old man killed in a crash have paid tribute to a "one of a kind".
Jac Thomas died at the scene of the crash in Commercial Street, Bedlinog, Merthyr Tydfil, at about 16:00 BST on Saturday.
Police said Mr Thomas was riding a KTM motorcycle at the time of the crash.
His family described Mr Thomas as a loyal friend, son and brother who was loved and respected by everyone who knew him.
"It's fair to say he lived life in the fast lane and squeezed every bit of fun and joy out of it that he could," they said in a statement.
"He was just starting to find his way in life and was looking forward to what the next chapter was going to bring. He had recently found happiness in a new relationship and we were so pleased to see how much joy this brought him.
"Jac is going to be deeply missed by all those who knew him and we as a family have found great comfort in the kind words and support from the whole community."