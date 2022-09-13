Queen's funeral: Hospital appointments cancelled on Monday
Some hospital appointments will be cancelled on Monday after it was confirmed the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be a bank holiday.
Aneurin Bevan health board, which covers the old county of Gwent, said planned appointments and clinics would not go ahead unless a case was urgent.
GP surgeries and most community pharmacies will also be closed.
The Welsh government said it expected health boards to operate as they would on normal bank holidays.
The Queen, Britain's longest reigning monarch, died on Thursday at her Scottish estate in Balmoral.
A bank holiday across the UK was approved by King Charles III for the day of his mother's funeral.
The health board, which covers Newport, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly county and Monmouthshire, said it would contact patients to make alternative arrangements.
In a statement, it said: "Our urgent and emergency care services will continue on the bank holiday.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this unavoidable disruption to our services."
Elsewhere, Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board has confirmed all Covid autumn booster appointments in Merthyr Tydfil, Rhondda Cynon Taf, and Bridgend council areas will still go ahead.
All six of its community vaccination centres will be open on Monday but if anyone does not want to attend due to the funeral, they can rearrange.
Powys Teaching Health Board said it would contact patients if their appointments and operations need to be rearranged but Covid vaccinations would still go ahead.
GPs and dentists will also close and BBC Wales has asked all health boards what their plans are for Monday.
The Welsh government said it had written to all NHS organisations to ensure urgent and emergency services continue, along with planned care services with a particular focus on cancer and clinically urgent procedures.
"We are also asking organisations to ensure staff, patients and the public are made aware of any changes to services," a spokesman added.
An unforeseen bank holiday poses a number of challenges for the NHS, at a time when the pressure is already on to reduce the backlog and roll out booster vaccinations for the most vulnerable.
They will be at pains to ensure the most "clinically urgent" appointments, including cancer care, can continue.
When you consider one health board alone has 2,000 Covid vaccinations scheduled, you get a flavour of the volume of appointments impacted.
Add to that the availability of the workforce, a reduced public transport service and children being off school, it could throw regular shifts into disarray.
The same challenges will be faced by those scheduled to attend appointments, which means the risk of people simply not turning up increases.
Communication becomes the next challenge - whether that's finding out which staff are available or getting the message out to patients that services are carrying on, or subject to change.
The service was forced to cope with far bigger disruption at the height of the pandemic, but even one day can cause a significant challenge for patients and staff alike.
Health services are not the only areas making changes.
Cremations in Bridgend county and Pembrokeshire have been rescheduled, while Rhondda Cynon Taf said it would be up to families to decide if they wanted to go ahead with cremations or burials.
Pembrokeshire council has also suspended bin collections, as has Swansea council where schools, council buildings, libraries, museums, community centres and Swansea Market will all be closed.
Museum Wales will close all of its seven museums and collections centre across the country.