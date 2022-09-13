King Charles III: Llandaff prepares for Royal couple's first visit
- Published
Preparations for King Charles III's first visit to Wales as monarch are in full swing in one part of Cardiff.
Potholes have been filled in, posts are being painted and verges are being cut back in Llandaff ahead of the King and Queen Consort's visit on Friday.
The Royal couple will attend a service of prayer and reflection for the Queen at Llandaff Cathedral before events at the Senedd and Cardiff Castle.
One resident said there was "so much hustle and bustle" ahead the visit.
"It's like a sleepy town has become a wide awake town, everyone is so excited," said Deborah Oliver.
Ms Oliver has lived in Llandaff since November and is preparing to open a beauty salon on the High Street.
She has invited all her friends to watch the King's arrival from her new business, and her dogs, Lola and Angel, will be dressed up in pearl necklaces, coats and crowns.
She added: "Everyone just wants a glimpse, don't they?"
Kevin and Kim Geary have run K2 cafe on the High Street for 25 years, seeing a few Royal visits in that time.
"It's been a bit full on and all sorts going on, painting of the signs, painting of the pillar boxes, tarmacking the roads, all sorts," said Mr Geary.
He added that the work first started on Friday, the day after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died.
"It takes the King to come up the village to get these things done," he said.
Mr Geary said people had been asking to book tables for Friday, but he has had to tell people it is first come first served.
"People are excited, we're expecting a bumper crowd here," he said.
Some roads have been closed in the village for access, with some residents unhappy about the short notice given to move cars.
Cardiff Council said it was unfortunate, but large broadcasting vehicles need to be moved on to the green, with cables and scaffolding rigged into position.
Tracey Gardner, 60, lives in the village and said she was not too bothered about the disruption.
"I think it's a once in a lifetime thing that the King will be coming here so quickly, I don't think people mind really.
"I'm proud of this little village being on the world map, for the King to be coming here is absolutely brilliant."