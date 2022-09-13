Prince of Wales: Senedd should decide on investiture - Price
- Published
The people of Wales should decide whether they want a ceremony formally acknowledging the new Prince of Wales, according to the leader of Plaid Cymru.
Adam Price said the decision on an investiture should be made by the Senedd after a "national conversation".
His comments came after First Minister Mark Drakeford said he was not given advance notice of Friday's appointment, which is not required by protocol.
The UK government said it would not be commenting during a time of mourning.
BBC Wales understands there was a courtesy call to the Welsh government about the new Prince of Wales shortly before the King's speech on Friday
Mr Drakeford said Prince William would try to carry out his role in a fitting way for modern Wales, adding that he had a "very warm" conversation with the prince after he and his wife Catherine were named Prince and Princess of Wales.
Mr Price said he was on record saying he did not believe there was a role for a Prince of Wales in a "modern democratic Wales" and had not changed his view.
He said he was mindful not to draw the Royal Family into a political debate as they mourn, but believed the investiture was different because that was a political decision.
"It is not necessary, and it was decided in 1911 and 1969, essentially by politicians, to hold the ceremony so I think that it is a legitimate area of discussion," Mr Price told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"I think the first minister was right to say it's important that there is an opportunity for us in Wales to have a conversation about whether we want to have that ceremony, which effectively invests in the title of an official role, and a national status, like almost a constitutional role."
There has been debate over the future of the role of the Prince of Wales, with an opinion poll of 1,020 people in June 2022, conducted by ITV and YouGov, suggesting 46% of people thought there should be another Prince of Wales, while 31% did not.
But Mr Drakeford said now was not the time for that conversation.
"I think there is a debate to be had, and it is absolutely proper. I don't think the debate needs to come to a climax in this week of all weeks," the first minister had said.
Mr Drakeford had previously said any investiture ceremony should not be a repeat of that of the prince's father at Caernarfon Castle in 1969.
Mr Price said he thought it was important time was taken to have that conversation in Wales before any decision or announcement is made.
"That is why I have written to the first minister to welcome his remarks, and ask him if he agrees that following the national conversation that we in Wales should make the decision rather than having the decision made for us," Mr Price said.
"Ultimately, the decision should be made through the democratically elected representatives of the people of Wales following a debate and a vote in the Senedd, not have that decision made in London, by a UK government."
The Senedd, or Welsh Parliament, was created as the National Assembly for Wales in 1999, changing its name to reflect increased law making and tax raising powers it has acquired.
Mark Drakeford's Labour Party currently has 30 of the 60 seats in the Cardiff Bay chamber, the Conservatives 16, Plaid Cymru 13 and the Liberal Democrats one.
There are plans to increase the number of Senedd members to 96 in time for the next Welsh parliamentary election, due in 2026.