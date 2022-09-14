Welsh people queue in London to mourn the Queen
Hundreds of people from Wales are expected to make the trip to London to see the Queen's lying-in-state and attend her funeral.
One coach firm said it had received 600 inquiries from people wanting to make the trip to pay their respects.
Voel Coaches in Denbighshire warned customers to expect big queues amid "unprecedented" travel demand in London.
A former Royal butler has been handing out food to those waiting in the queue.
The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall from 17:00 BST on Wednesday until 06:30 on Monday, the day of her funeral.
The hall will be open for 24 hours a day for the public to file past the coffin and pay their respects.
Anne, 65, from Cardiff, began queuing two days early to see the Queen's coffin, and said it would give "us all a chance to file past Her Majesty's coffin and reflect on what a wonderful monarch she was".
Antony Jones, a former butler to the Queen has been cooking food, bringing blankets, coats, and umbrellas to some of the mourners.
Mr Jones, who is originally from Cardiff, told BBC Radio Wales: "I cooked some noodles for them and I took them over some coffee, cake, biscuits and blankets.
"I enjoy it because you don't often see this in London, where people all come together, and it's such a lovely feeling to be a part of it. The Queen liked to see people coming together."
He said: "I was at Ascot with the Queen and guests and that is a wonderful memory. I had a wonderful time and it was a privilege to serve her.
"I have nothing but the upmost respect for the people I worked with and especially for the Queen. After I worked for her, I could go and work for anybody in London as a butler."
Chris Gentile from Voel Coaches, who are sending four coaches, said it had taken a "huge team" to plan the trips.
"It's going to be chaos but our customers want it and that's what we're going to do," he said.
David Ball from Cardiff joined the queue last night.
He told BBC Wales: "I think the Queen has done so much for this country, and this is just a way of saying my thank you, just a small thing but it's something I've wanted to do.
"One of my earliest memories of her was the whole of Gladstone infant school standing outside with our little Welsh and union jack flags and the Queen came past, it took seconds but that's one of my earliest memories of my life really," he said.
Elaine Rowlands from Anglesey and her partner David Young were in Edinburgh, and joined the more than 26,000 mourners who went to pay their respects to the Queen at St Giles' Cathedral.
Ms Rowlands said: "We just thought we'd like to be part of the occasion, pay our respects and say thank you to the Queen for everything she has done for the country.
"It was very emotional. It's hard to believe really that the Queen is there and last week, just days before [her death], she was seeing the Prime Minister.
"To have lost her so suddenly was a bit of a shock."
She described the atmosphere inside the cathedral as "quiet, surreal, and very respectful".
"I think it was highly charged with emotion. We never got to see her while she was alive, so to be able to thank her now is just something really," she added.
The Queen's coffin was flown from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt on the outskirts of London last night.
Rhian from Carmarthen, took her daughter Sara-Manon, aged 9, to the RAF base to witness this historic moment.
She said: "It was sombre but there was a respectful attitude amongst the people who were there. I just really felt there were people there from every persuasion, religion, political persuasion, people from all over.
"I'm not the biggest of royalists but for historical reasons, for my daughter to be seeing that in front of her own eyes was quite important for her, and I'm glad she could see it with her friend."
Her daughter Sara-Manon, said: "I wanted to go because the Queen was always special to our country, and I always looked up to her a lot.
"I felt really happy because all of my friends were there and I was happy to see the Coffin because it was nice to see all the memories the Queen had experienced.
"She was always a part of London, and I will always remember her because she was my favourite Queen."