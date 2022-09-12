Boy, 3, died after being run over by dad on Carmarthenshire farm
- Published
A three-year-old boy died after he was run over by a 4x4 and trailer driven by his father, an inquest has heard.
Ianto Jenkins died at Rhosfach Farm near Efailwen, Carmarthenshire, after his father, Guto Jenkins, left to deliver soil on 3 August 2021.
The jury heard Ianto suffered a "catastrophic head injury" that would have been "instantaneously fatal".
Guto Jenkins said: "I still have flashbacks, the pain will be with me for the rest of my life."
In written evidence to the jury at Llanelli Town Hall, Mr Jenkins said he had "no idea" how Ianto was hit and did not "see, hear or feel anything unusual".
Ianto had said he wanted to accompany his father - a delivery driver - to drop off topsoil, but then changed his mind.
Mr Jenkins said his son "was playing well away from the trailer" towards the bottom of the farmyard.
He did visual checks, including looking over his shoulder and did "not see Ianto around the pickup or the trailer."
Ianto's grandmother, Meinir, said her granddaughter came running into the farmhouse shouting "Ianto is dead".
She found him on the ground, still on his bike, about five metres from the house with severe head injuries and called her son on his mobile phone to tell him Ianto had died.
Mr Jenkins said: "It was the worst call of my life. I drove back. I didn't understand what had happened. I had no idea how he was struck.
"I still have flashbacks, the pain will be with me for the rest of my life. I am broken. I am a shell. You are supposed to protect your children."
Ianto's grandmother contacted his mother, Chloe Picton, who travelled to the dairy farm but was stopped from seeing her son by police.
"She kept saying 'I can't believe, I want to see my baby'," Ianto's grandmother told the jury.
Paediatric pathologist Andrew Bamber said the injuries were consistent with "pressure applied by a very heavy object" such as being run over by a pick up and trailer carrying topsoil.
In a written statement, Mr Jenkins said he found it very difficult to describe the "circumstances of his son's death" and was undergoing counselling.
Prior to the accident, he had suffered from Covid-19 and had not seen his children for 10 days.
He added that "not a day went by" when he didn't think of his son.
No defects were found on either the pickup or the trailer.
A Health and Safety inspector said that an improvement notice had been served on the farm in September 2021 which called for a safe area for children to play in, which had since been complied with.
The inquest continues.