Newport man charged with murder after 44-year-old dies

Tewkesbury Walk, NewportGoogle
A man was found unresponsive at an address on Tewkesbury Walk, Newport

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 44-year-old.

Paramedics were called to Tewkesbury Walk, Newport, on 31 August after getting calls about a man who was unresponsive.

He was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, but later moved to Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran where he died of his injuries.

A Newport man, 33, has been charged with murder and will appear at Newport Magistrates' Court at a later date.

