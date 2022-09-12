Newport man charged with murder after 44-year-old dies
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 44-year-old.
Paramedics were called to Tewkesbury Walk, Newport, on 31 August after getting calls about a man who was unresponsive.
He was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, but later moved to Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran where he died of his injuries.
A Newport man, 33, has been charged with murder and will appear at Newport Magistrates' Court at a later date.