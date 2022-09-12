Lynette White: Tony Paris, one of Cardiff Three, dies
Tony Paris, one of the three men wrongly convicted of the 1988 murder of Cardiff woman Lynette White, has died.
Mr Paris, Yusef Abdullahi and Stephen Miller, who became known as the "Cardiff Three", were jailed in 1990 but cleared at the Court of Appeal.
On Sunday, Mr Paris' family confirmed he had died, aged 65. His daughter said she would continue to raise awareness and fight for those who face injustice.
Cassie Paris said on Twitter: "I can't believe I'm writing this.. My dad Anthony (Tony) Paris has sadly passed. Anyone who knows me knows my dad is everything to me. It was me and him against the world. I will continue to raise awareness and fight for those who face injustice in his name. I love you dada!"
A subsequent inquiry into the original investigation led to the UK's biggest-ever police corruption trial.
Eight former South Wales Police detectives were found not guilty when the trial collapsed midway through due to disclosure failings.
The campaign to free the men by the Butetown community gained international recognition.
Campaigners raised particular concerns over the way a confession was taken from Ms White's boyfriend, Steve Miller.
The campaign gained momentum and two years after the three were sentenced, the Court of Appeal ruled that a gross miscarriage of justice had taken place.
In 1992 the convictions of the three jailed men were quashed and they were freed.
Mr Paris lost his father just weeks before he was freed by the appeal court in 1992.
Last year, former Chief Constable of South Wales Police, Matt Jukes, said the men should be recognised as victims and he was "sorry for the effect on their lives".
Speaking during a special BBC documentary last year about the case, Mr Paris said: "It's important, 30 years down the line, because although we've had apologies before, now the whole world can see we are innocent and we are victims."