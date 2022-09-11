Prince of Wales: William speaks of honour after getting title
The Prince of Wales has pledged to serve the people of Wales with "humility and great respect".
Prince William and his wife Catherine were named the Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III on Friday.
In a phone call with Wales' first minister the prince is said to have acknowledged his and the princess's deep affection for Wales.
Prince William also spoke of his hope the Royal couple would visit Wales soon.
The pair will also take the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall titles, previously held by the King and Camilla, the new Queen Consort.