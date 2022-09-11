Prince of Wales: William speaks of honour after getting title
- Published
The Prince of Wales has pledged to serve the people of Wales with "humility and great respect".
Prince William and his wife Catherine were named the Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III on Friday.
In a phone call with Wales' first minister the prince is said to have acknowledged his and the princess's deep affection for Wales.
The prince also spoke of his hope the royal couple would visit Wales soon.
Kensington Palace said the prince expressed they would "do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people".
"The prince and princess look forward to celebrating Wales's proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise," the palace said.
"They will seek to live up to the proud contribution that members of the Royal family have made in years past."
The prince spoke of wanting to meet First Minister Mark Drakeford and other Welsh leaders at the "earliest opportunity".
He was stationed with his young family at RAF Valley on Anglesey, making a home there in the earliest months of Prince George's life.
King Charles III passed the title to his son during his first address to the nation following the death of the Queen, aged 96..
"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru," said the King, who held the title for 64 years.
Following in the footsteps of Princess Diana, who died 25 years ago, Princess Catherine is said to "appreciate the history", but will "want to look to the future as she creates her own path", a source said following the announcement.
She has become the first since Princess Diana to use the well-known title, one that was also previously Camilla's but which she never used.
Catherine described Diana as "an inspirational woman to look up to" following her engagement to Prince William in 2010.
The pair will also take the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall titles, previously held by the King and Camilla, the new Queen Consort.