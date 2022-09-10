King Charles III: Cardiff events to mark proclamation of the King
- Published
Special events and parades will take place as Wales marks the proclamation of King Charles III and tributes are paid to the Queen.
Thousands are expected to attend a proclamation ceremony at Cardiff Castle on Sunday.
King Charles became monarch following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96.
The Senedd will also be recalled for Welsh politicians to pay tribute to the Queen.
King Charles' accession to the throne was formally confirmed at St James' Palace in London on Saturday.
He later spoke of the Queen's "selfless service", saying: "My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion.
"Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life."
The proclamation in Cardiff is one of several happening at the same time, with others in Scotland and Northern Ireland, while councils across Wales will also hold ceremonies throughout the day.
A full closure of roads in Cardiff city centre road will be in place between 07:00-14:00, for safety reasons as the parade and event takes place.
On Friday King Charles will make his first visit to Wales as king, visiting Cardiff with Queen Consort Camilla, as part of a tour of the UK nations ahead of his mother, the Queen's funeral on Monday 19 September.
What happens and when?
On Sunday a number of events will take place in memory of the Queen, and to mark the new King.
Around 2,000 members of the public have been invited to the ceremony at Cardiff Castle, but officials have stressed entry will be on a first come, first served basis.
Invited guests to the castle include all Members of the Senedd, the Secretary of State for Wales, the High Sheriff of South Glamorgan, and some of the most senior members of the Army, Navy and Royal Air Force in Wales, among others.
A Proclamation Guard made up of 26 members of the 3rd Battalion the Royal Welsh and the Band of the Royal Welsh will march from City Hall to Cardiff Castle ahead of the start of the ceremony.
At 12:00 BST, First Minister Mark Drakeford will call upon the Wales Herald - Thomas Lloyd OBE - to read the proclamation in English.
Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan - Mrs Morfudd Meredith - will read it in Welsh.
Mrs Meredith said: "I'm very privileged and honoured to be doing it and obviously it's a historical occasion.
"I'm very mindful of the history of the Accession Council which goes back to Norman times."
Speaking about the new King, she added: "I must say he's very conscientious. What he's done for Wales with his charities is fantastic. We're very grateful to him for what he does generally."
Here are the key timings leading up to the reading of the proclamation:
- At 10:00 BST the public can enter the castle
- At 10:45 BST military personnel will line the route from the drawbridge to the parade ground.
- At 11:25 BST the Proclamation Guard will march from City Hall along Boulevard de Nantes, North Road and Duke Street
- At 12:00 BST the Proclamations will be read
Following the Proclamation readings a 21-gun salute will be fired, followed by God Save the King and Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.
The readings in Cardiff will coincide with others in Edinburgh and Belfast.
Speaking ahead of the ceremony the Mayor of the City and County of Cardiff, Councillor Graham Hinchey, said: "I think it'll be a very special occasion but also a very sombre occasion, a sad occasion due to the passing of the Queen who is very much loved by the nation.
"But it's a celebration of a new King, a new dawn. I think people are looking for hope coming out of the pandemic and I think some of his ideas he gave in that speech were well received."
Following the ceremony at the castle, Members of the Senedd will return to Cardiff Bay to pay tribute to the Queen as the Welsh Parliament is recalled at 15:00.
City roads closed
On Sunday, a full Cardiff city centre road closure will be in place from 07:00-14:00 "to safely facilitate the event and the parade", the council said.
The following roads will be closed in their entirety:
- Duke Street
- Castle Street
- High Street
- Westgate Street
- Quay Street
- Guildhall Place and Golate
- King Edward VII Avenue
- Museum Avenue
- City Hall Road
- College Road and Gorsedd Gardens Road.
Numerous other roads will be partially closed for the duration of the ceremony and parade.