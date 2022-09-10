King Charles III: First visit to Wales as king
King Charles III is to make his first visit to Wales as king on Friday.
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest ever reigning monarch, died aged 96 on Thursday, passing the throne to the heir, Charles.
A 21-gun salute was held at Cardiff Castle on Saturday to mark his principal proclamation as the new sovereign.
The Queen's funeral will be held on Monday 19 September.
In a statement Buckingham Palace confirmed the King and the Queen Consort's visit to Wales next week, further details are expected to be announced soon.