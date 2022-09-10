Wendy Buckney: Clydach man, 55, charged with murder
A 55-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a 71-year-old woman.
Retired horsewoman Wendy Buckney was found in Tanycoed Road, Clydach, Swansea, on 23 August.
South Wales Police said a local man has been remanded into custody.
Det Ch Insp Matt Davies passed on his condolences and said his thoughts remained with "Wendy's family and friends who are understandably devastated by what has happened".
Ms Buckney founded Swansea's Pen-Y-Fedw Riding Centre and Livery Yard. She still kept horses after moving to a new home in Clydach.
In a tribute, relatives said: "Our family are broken and we will miss her forever."
The man is due to appear in court on Monday.