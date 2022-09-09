King Charles III: Mark Drakeford to attend the proclamation of the King
- Published
Wales' first minister will travel to London to attend the proclamation of King Charles III on Saturday.
The former Prince of Wales became King following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, aged 96.
Flags in Wales will be raised to full mast for the occasion, but will be lowered again on Sunday as a mark of respect to the Queen.
A 21 gun salute will also take place at Cardiff Castle to mark the principle proclamation.
King Charles will be officially proclaimed King on Saturday at St James's Palace in London, in front of a ceremonial body known as the Accession Council.
It is made up of members of the Privy Council - a group of senior politicians including past and present MPs, peers and senior civil servants.
After the King swears an oath to the Privy Council the principal proclamation will be read publicly at 11:00 BST on Saturday.
It is then expected that proclamations will take place in other parts of the UK including Wales, at around midday on Sunday.
The Senedd has also been recalled for tributes on Sunday, but all other business has been suspended until after the state funeral.
Many sporting fixtures across Wales have also been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect to the Queen.
The Football Association of Wales has suspended fixtures at all levels of the game, and no senior rugby matches will be played.
However, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said that children's rugby can continue, and will announce next week when senior matches will return.
Welsh boxer Lauren Price has had her undercard fight cancelled on Saturday after the Savannah Marshall v Claressa Shields world title match at London's O2 arena was postponed.
The Ironman Wales competition in Pembrokeshire has cancelled Saturday's Ironkids event but organisers have said that the main event will continue on Sunday.
"We understand that many athletes would like to dedicate their participation in the event in honour of Her Majesty, and encourage athletes to pay their respects as they feel comfortable to do so," said organisers.
"A moment of silence will also be observed at swim start on Sunday as a mark of respect."