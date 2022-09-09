William named the new Prince of Wales by King Charles III
Prince William and his wife Catherine have been named the new Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III.
"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru," said the King, who previously held the title.
The King made the comments in his first address to the nation following the death of the Queen, aged 96.
"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations," he said.
He added that they would help "bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given".
The pair will also take the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall titles, previously held by the King and Camila, the new Queen Consort.
The King added that the Prince of Wales title was one he had "been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty".
Wales' First Minister Drakeford said: "King Charles III has enjoyed a long and enduring friendship with Wales.
"Today, in his first public duty as monarch, he has bestowed the title of Prince of Wales to his eldest son William.
"We look forward to deepening our relationship with the new Prince and Princess."
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Conservatives in the Senedd, said: "A profound, moving address by His Majesty, King Charles III.
"We join him in thanks to Her Late Majesty. And we welcome the new Prince and Princess of Wales. God Save the King."
The King was only 20-years-old when he was crowned Prince of Wales in a ceremony at Caernarfon Castle, Gwynedd, in 1969.
The investiture was watched by a TV audience of millions around the world, however it is a title that has divided opinion in Wales.
An opinion poll of 1,020 people in June 2022, conducted by ITV and YouGov, suggested that 46% of people thought there should be another Prince of Wales, while 31% did not.
'Matter for the people'
On Thursday, before the King's announcement, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said there would be "lots of questions" to ask as Wales entered a "new chapter".
He said having a new Prince of Wales would be a "matter for Wales' people to decide".
"Wales' people will decide how they want to construct their constitutional future, and will there be a role for the Prince of Wales," he said.
Following the announcement Leanne Wood, former leader of Plaid Cymru, said: "Wales has no need for a prince".
On Thursday evening former Presiding Officer Lord Elis-Thomas told Newyddion S4C that it did not "make any sense to a devolved democratic country like Wales to have a prince these days.
He said: "The prince of Wales... there's no constitutional role at all, there's no meaning to it in the constitution.
"And I think, although it won't happen this time, I think the title will disappear because it doesn't make any sense to a devolved democratic country like Wales to have a prince these days."
He added there needed to be a "discussion in Wales about what should happen to the title Prince of Wales, and what use there is of the title."