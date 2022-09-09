Queen Elizabeth II: Gun salute tribute set for Cardiff
- Published
A gun salute of 96 rounds to mark each year of Queen Elizabeth II's life will take place in Cardiff on Friday.
It will take place at 13:00 BST alongside gun salutes in Hyde Park, London, and elsewhere.
The gun salutes will follow bells tolling at Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral and Windsor Castle, marking the death of the Queen on Thursday.
Churches across Wales are also being encouraged to ring their bells between 12:00 and 13:00.
Flags will also be flown at half-mast, churches will be opened for prayer and reflection, while books of condolence are being opened and special services planned, the Church in Wales said.
The Senedd is also set to be recalled.
Presiding Officer Elin Jones said: "That will be my first duty as Llywydd and we'll be looking at recalling the Senedd over the weekend, and throughout the morning [Friday] I will confirm the exact time of that."
Ms Jones told BBC Radio Cymru: "The Queen has opened every Senedd since devolution in 1999. She made certain that the Senedd's constitutional importance got recognised... so it's important that we recognise her contribution too."
She described the Queen opening the new term in 2021 "with a smile on her face" and speaking "a bit of Welsh", adding: "She was very keen to speak to us as politicians and also people who represented different parts of Wales and who were part of the journey to guide us through Covid.
"She was very interested in hearing those stories and personal experiences."
Meanwhile, people have continued to pay tribute to the life of the Queen.
Lord Rowan Williams, former Archbishop of Canterbury and former Archbishop of Wales, described her life as "extraordinary".
"There's a huge amount of celebration. This extraordinary, long life that has just passed," Lord Williams told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"Celebrating the devotion, the kindness, the stability that we've had. While there is bound to be a huge amount of grief, I think many people will be surprised at how personally they feel it.
"I think it's a life that's given us some foundations to build on and we have to think also of what we want to build."
Describing her as "part of the cultural furniture we lived in", Swansea-born Lord Williams added: "People felt a personal connection with her because she was so unpretentious, apparently devoid of ego."
He said this was illustrated by the fact "people often commented that the Queen appeared in their dreams".
Lord Williams conducted the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011 and said the Queen's delight was "very palpable".
"The fact William made such a happy marriage was a matter of great joy," he added.
Lord Williams, who was Archbishop of Canterbury from 2002 to 2012, described the Queen as "a good listener" with a "very dry" sense of humour, saying: "She had a great gift of putting things in perspective, grandmotherly, motherly quality, understanding the situation."
Gaynor Madgwick remembered being introduced to the Queen while she lay in hospital, having survived the Aberfan disaster in 1966.
In total, 116 children and 28 adults died when an unstable coal tip perched high above a valley slid down the mountain, engulfing Pantglas Junior School, in Merthyr Tydfil county.
"The Queen... she felt she was a mother to us in Aberfan," Ms Madgwick said.
"She came three times, four times, and also sent Prince Charles. It's been overwhelming, the sense of personal and community loss."
Lord-Lieutenant of Mid Glamorgan Peter Vaughan accompanied the Queen on many visits to south Wales and said she had "great empathy with people".
He grew up in Aberfan, and said: "It was great to see the Queen making connections with the next generation (there). I'm sure it will be with them for life."