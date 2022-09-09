Queen Elizabeth II: Gun salute tribute set for Cardiff
A gun salute of 96 rounds to mark each year of Queen Elizabeth II's life will take place in Cardiff on Friday.
It will take place at 13:00 BST alongside gun salutes in Hyde Park, London, and elsewhere.
The gun salutes will follow bells tolling at Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral and Windsor Castle, marking the death of the Queen on Thursday.
Churches across Wales are also being encouraged to ring their bells between 12:00 and 13:00.
Books of condolences will also be opened around Wales.
Meanwhile, people have continued to pay tribute to the life of the Queen.
Lord Rowan Williams, former Archbishop of Canterbury and former Archbishop of Wales, described her life as "extraordinary".
"There's a huge amount of celebration. This extraordinary, long life that has just passed," Lord Williams told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"Celebrating the devotion, the kindness, the stability that we've had. While there is bound to be a huge amount of grief, I think many people will be surprised at how personally they feel it.
"I think it's a life that's given us some foundations to build on and we have to think also of what we want to build."
Describing her as "part of the cultural furniture we lived in", Swansea-born Lord Williams added: "People felt a personal connection with her because she was so unpretentious, apparently devoid of ego."
He said this was illustrated by the fact "people often commented that the Queen appeared in their dreams".
Lord Williams conducted the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011 and said the Queen's delight was "very palpable".
"The fact William made such a happy marriage was a matter of great joy," he added.
Lord Williams, who was Archbishop of Canterbury from 2002 to 2012, described the Queen as "a good listener" with a "very dry" sense of humour, saying: "She had a great gift of putting things in perspective, grandmotherly, motherly quality, understanding the situation."
Gaynor Madgwick remembered being introduced to the Queen while she lay in hospital, having survived the Aberfan disaster in 1966.
In total, 116 children and 28 adults died when an unstable coal tip perched high above a valley slid down the mountain, engulfing Pantglas Junior School, in Merthyr Tydfil county.
"The Queen... she felt she was a mother to us in Aberfan," Ms Madgwick said.
"She came three times, four times, and also sent Prince Charles. It's been overwhelming, the sense of personal and community loss."