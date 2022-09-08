Queen Elizabeth II: First Minister Mark Drakeford leads Welsh tributes
Wales' first minister has praised the Queen's "dedication and selfless devotion" following her death, aged 96.
Mark Drakeford said it was "incredibly sad" to hear of the passing of the Queen, who reigned for 70 years.
"On behalf of the people of Wales I offer our deepest condolences to Her Majesty's family during this sad time," he said.
Flags across Wales have been lowered to half mast as a mark of respect.
"Her Majesty has reigned over the United Kingdom and Commonwealth firmly upholding the values and traditions of the British Monarchy," added Mr Drakeford.
The first minister welcomed the Queen as she officially opened the sixth Senedd term in the Welsh Parliament in October 2021.
It was her first visit to the country for five years and she told the Senedd "it is a source of pleasure" the family "have had homes in Wales and experienced its very special sense of community".
The Senedd's Presiding Officer, Elin Jones, said the Queen "served the United Kingdom with a dignity that endeared her to millions around the world".
"The Queen will be remembered for her lifelong commitment to public service, including championing many charities and organisations in Wales," added Ms Jones.
Adam Price, leader of Plaid Cymru, said the Queen's reign saw a period of "immense change" for Wales.
"Her sense of duty was recognised by millions, and she will be remembered as a figure who provided stability during times of crisis," said Mr Price.
"On behalf of Plaid Cymru, I extend my deepest condolences to the Royal Family."
The Senedd leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, said: "There's no combination of words that can do justice to the Queen's contribution to the British story, and to global history.
"Rest in Peace, Your Majesty."
In a statement, the bishops of the Church in Wales expressed their "great sadness" at the Queen's death, and gave thanks for her sincere and devout faith.
They also praised the "extraordinary service and dedication" she gave to the nation and the Commonwealth.
Dame Shirley Bassey, who met the Queen at the Diamond Jubilee concert in 2012, said her devotion "spanned eras of unprecedented change".
"Her courage was mighty, her example iconic. She was an unstoppable force," added Dame Shirley.
"Your Majesty, from the bottom of my heart I thank you for all that you have done. I shall miss you deeply."