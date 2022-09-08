Queen Elizabeth II: First Minister Mark Drakeford leads Welsh tributes
Wales' first minister has praised the Queen's "dedication and selfless devotion" following her death, aged 96.
Mark Drakeford said it was "incredibly sad" to hear of the passing of the Queen, who reigned for 70 years.
"On behalf of the people of Wales I offer our deepest condolences to Her Majesty's family during this sad time," he said.
Flags across Wales have been lowered to half mast as a mark of respect.
"Her Majesty has reigned over the United Kingdom and Commonwealth firmly upholding the values and traditions of the British Monarchy," added Mr Drakeford in a statement.
Speaking later outside the Welsh government headquarters in Cardiff, Mr Drakeford said: "It is with great sadness that we learned today of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"She has been the only monarch that most of us will remember and today the country feels an immense loss.
"Throughout her long and exceptional life, as our longest reigning monarch, Her Majesty firmly upheld the values and traditions of the British Monarchy."
"On behalf of the Welsh government, and people in all parts of Wales, I offer our deepest condolences to all her majesty's children, and their families, on this sad occasion," the first minister added.
"She will be sorely missed by the many organisations in Wales she championed and supported over so many decades as patron or as president."
The first minister welcomed the Queen as she officially opened the sixth Senedd term in the Welsh Parliament in October 2021.
It was her first visit to the country for five years and she told the Senedd "it is a source of pleasure" the family "have had homes in Wales and experienced its very special sense of community".
The Senedd's Presiding Officer, Elin Jones, said the Queen "served the United Kingdom with a dignity that endeared her to millions around the world".
"The Queen will be remembered for her lifelong commitment to public service, including championing many charities and organisations in Wales."
Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas, the former presiding officer at the Senedd said the Queen had a "very special relationship" with Wales.
"Constitutionally she, and her staff, were very supportive of the development of devolution in Wales," Lord Elis-Thomas added.
"While opening the Senedd she turned to me and said 'I really like this', she had a real understanding of what was happening in Wales."
Adam Price, leader of Plaid Cymru, said the Queen's reign saw a period of "immense change" for Wales.
"Her sense of duty was recognised by millions, and she will be remembered as a figure who provided stability during times of crisis," said Mr Price.
"On behalf of Plaid Cymru, I extend my deepest condolences to the Royal Family."
The Senedd leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, said: "There's no combination of words that can do justice to the Queen's contribution to the British story, and to global history.
"Rest in Peace, Your Majesty."
The Archbishop of Wales Andrew John said he would look back on the Queen's legacy with "enormous affection".
"This is a tragic time for us and for them. For us as a nation and for them as a royal family," he said.
"Her status as a great leader in and on the world stage I think is assured, and she embodied so much that was good and true. It's a terrible loss to us, a terrible loss," added the archbishop.
In a statement, the bishops of the Church in Wales expressed their "great sadness" at the Queen's death, and gave thanks for her sincere and devout faith.
They also praised the "extraordinary service and dedication" she gave to the nation and the Commonwealth.
Dame Shirley Bassey, who met the Queen at the Diamond Jubilee concert in 2012, said her devotion "spanned eras of unprecedented change".
"Her courage was mighty, her example iconic. She was an unstoppable force," added Dame Shirley.
"Your Majesty, from the bottom of my heart I thank you for all that you have done. I shall miss you deeply."
Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said the Queen's death marked the end of a "seminal chapter in the history of our nations".
"Her Majesty was always a great friend to Wales and she will be deeply missed within the UK, the Commonwealth and further afield," she said.
"I pray that her journey into the next stage has been peaceful and that she is at rest."
Jeff Edwards, a survivor of the 1966 Aberfan disaster, said he was "immensely saddened" by the death of the Queen.
"The Queen showed so much support for the people of Aberfan - she showed great compassion and concern and was genuinely interested in the community's regeneration over many years," he said.
Mr Edwards, who was pulled from the rubble of the disaster, met the Queen several times.
"I'm saddened by the loss of such a brilliant monarch. It's really upsetting - she had huge compassion a real genuine interest in the community," he said.
"I remember the Duchess of Grafton introducing me to the Queen - and she said 'the young lad with the white hair', which was really touching."