Energy prices: Welsh businesses call for urgent help
By Huw Thomas
BBC Wales business correspondent
- Published
Urgent help is needed for Welsh businesses or many will not survive the winter, one owner has said.
It comes as Prime Minister Liz Truss prepares to unveil an energy plan, with it understood she wants to cap bills for a typical household at £2,500.
Bridgend-based doughnut bakery WhoCult said its electricity costs had trebled in recent months.
The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said many businesses faced a "cliff edge" as energy deals ended.
"I think they need to step in today (Thursday), the sooner the better," said Scott Magill, the owner and founder of WhoCult Coffee and Donuts in Bridgend.
His energy costs have trebled in recent months to £3,000 a month, just as the company expanded with a new shop in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.
"I think a lot of businesses won't be able survive this winter," Mr Magill said.
"We have tightened our belt in many departments, but the cost of ingredients has gone up, the cost of electric has gone up, and something has got to give. We need urgent help."
The business opened just before the Covid-19 pandemic, developing from a small doughnut outlet to a larger cafe and its own bakery.
Mr Magill also runs a t-shirt printing company on the same site.
While it has been a success and takings are up, the rising cost of ingredients and energy means it has become harder to make a profit.
"We have only recently noticed the rise in the energy cost, I would say in the last three to five months. That's especially since having this bakery, this bakery is only one year old," Mr Magill said.
"Unfortunately the cost of the rising electric, apart from turning off the odd plug, there is not much more we can do. A lot of equipment needs to stay on all day, every day, unfortunately. With us now making more doughnuts with a second store, they are in use more than normal."
Red Flag Alert, which monitors the financial health of firms, said tens of thousands of businesses risked going under because of rising costs.
The FSB Head of Wales Ben Cottam said: "The prime minister has identified her plan to grow enterprise, as an immediate priority.
"To make this a reality, we hope to see an announcement of a package of measures that is explicit in the support small businesses will be receiving, in order to allow them to properly plan for the future.
"We are pleased that the prime minister recognises the extent of the issues facing small businesses. The scale, severity and urgency of the situation must not be underestimated.
"Our members have been feeling the overwhelming pressure of the cost of doing business crisis for some time, and many face a cliff edge with the renewal of fixed price contracts in the coming months. Businesses are finding it very difficult to see beyond then, without intervention."
Jade Lily from Dinas Powys, Vale of Glamorgan, has been finding ways of saving money since being on maternity leave with her young son.
She runs an Instagram channel where she shares low-cost meal ideas for children and free days out for families, but said she believed she would have to cut costs further now that her own energy bill had gone up.
She has been on £150 statutory maternity pay for the past year, adding: "Our energy bills have now tripled in price.
"I am lucky that I am going back to work really, because otherwise I don't think we could afford it on statutory maternity pay at the moment, and I really feel for anyone on benefits, a low income, or other mums on statutory maternity pay."
Jacqui Cadogan, from Caldicot, Monmouthshire, said she was also worried.
She is doing things like turning plugs off and has bought sleeping bags, a tent and tea lights for winter, adding: "I'm just preparing. Worst-case scenario. I just want to be ready for anything.
"So if I can't afford to use so much gas I'm looking at other ways of cooking, other ways to keep warm.
"I think it's a concern for everybody to be honest, but rather than sitting and worrying it's just how we can change our habits."
Calling for an energy price cap, she said: "People are struggling and we're hearing about all these big companies that are making billions of pounds in profit.
"Somehow that profit needs to be injected back into their customers."