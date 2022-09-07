Bafta Cymru: Dream Horse leads 2022 nominations
Dream Horse is leading this year's Bafta Cymru Awards with five nominations.
It tells the story of Dream Alliance, the horse that won the Welsh Grand National in 2009 after being raised on allotment near Blackwood by Jan Vokes.
Actor Owen Teale has been nominated for his role as Brian, the husband of Ms Vokes, played Toni Collette.
The film also has nominations for best film, make-up and hair, photography and lighting.
Actor Teale is also well-known for his role as Ser Alliser Thorne in the HBO series Game of Thrones.
Bafta Cymru returns with an in-person ceremony in Cardiff for the first time in two years due to the pandemic which saw the awards moved online.
The ceremony will be hosted by Alex Jones and includes 21 categories of craft, performance and production awards.
Other nominees include the dark comedy series In My Skin, which has received four nominations, including for director and television drama.
Meanwhile, romantic film CODA, war film Mincemeat and TV series The Pact have received three nominations each.
Presenter Alex Jones said: "For it to be back this year as a live ceremony is just so exciting.
"There really is no better atmosphere in which to recognise and celebrate all of the amazing television and film being produced in Wales - huge congratulations to all of the nominees."
This years Bafta Cymru will take place at St David's Hall on Sunday 9 October, and the ceremony will be available to watch live on YouTube.