Swansea: Tributes after Twin Town co-writer Paul Durden dies
- Published
The co-writer of the cult 1990s film Twin Town has died unexpectedly.
Paul Durden's family posted on social media that he passed away suddenly in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Mr Durden from Swansea, where Twin Town was set, wrote the film alongside Kevin Allen. It was released in 1997.
Mr Durden's daughter, Chloe Sheldon, posted that he was "a big part of everyone's life" and that "Swansea will never ever be the same without him".
The film centred around tearaway "twins" Jeremy and Julian Lewis, played by Rhys Ifans and his real-life brother Llyr.
Mr Allen paid tribute to his co-writer, saying he would "fondly remember the many great years [they] worked and played together".
He told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast they had "fallen out" a few years ago but "rather than dwelling on that, I'd rather remember fondly the great times we spent together".
"Paul would spend a lot of time in our writing sessions imparting stories of people and things that happened in and around Swansea and that was a really key part of the writing process."