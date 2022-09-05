Cardiff: Worker with life-threatening injuries in hospital
A worker has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an industrial incident.
Emergency services were called to Gardners, a print manufacturer, on the Avenue Industrial Estate in Pontprennau, Cardiff at about 10:45 BST today.
A 59-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital Wales in Cardiff.
A joint investigation has been launched by South Wales Police and the Health and Safety Executive.
An HSE spokesperson said: ''HSE is aware of the incident and is assisting South Wales Police with their enquiries."