Pontypridd: Carrie McGuinness denies killing Steven Davies
- Published
A 34-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to killing a man, aged 39, who died from a stab wound in June.
Carrie McGuinness has denied murdering Steven Davies, whose body was found at his home in Glyncoch, Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
She also pleaded not guilty to his manslaughter during a short hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
Recorder Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clark remanded her in custody with a trial due to be held in December.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.