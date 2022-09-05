Heavy rain and thunder hits Wales during weather alert
Heavy rain and thunderstorms have hit parts of Wales, as a weather warning came into force on Monday.
Diners at a restaurant in Cardiff were forced to flee as water flooded through the ceiling.
The owner said he had no choice but to evacuate the restaurant due to health and safety concerns.
The Met Office warned of flooding and travel disruption, with the alert in force until Tuesday.
The warning covers 17 of Wales' 22 local authority areas, with parts of north and western coastal communities due to escape the worst of the weather.
'Water and electricity are not a good mix'
Owner Sam Elliott said he had no choice but to evacuate the Pasture restaurant immediately.
"Water and electricity [are] not a good mix and I wasn't going to risk it," he said.
"The restaurant was full, around 90 customers and we had no choice really but to close.
"We won't be open tomorrow lunchtime but hopefully we can reopen tomorrow evening," he added.
Video footage taken by one of the around 90 patrons in the restaurant showed water streaming through the ceiling close to the kitchen.
South Wales Fire officers helped with the evacuation.
Poor driving conditions expected
The Met Office warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan and Wrexham.
It added there could be some "damage to a few buildings and structures from either lightning strikes or gusty winds", with short-term loss of power also likely.
Areas may see 30mm (1.2in) of torrential rain in an hour and 80mm (3.1in) in three hours, the Met office forecasted.
"Driving conditions are likely to be affected by spray, standing water, hail and gusty winds, leading to longer journey times," it warned.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it has taken many calls related to the storm, adding it had caused difficulties in the Ammanford, Gorseinon, Llandeilo and Pontarddulais areas.
There were also reports of flash flooding at some properties.