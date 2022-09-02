Mumbles Pier: Fire at ex-Cinderella's club not deliberate, say police
- Published
A blaze which destroyed businesses and threatened to damage Mumbles Pier was not arson, police have said.
Plumes of smoke were seen billowing from Copperfish resteraunt, previously old Cinderella's nightclub, in Swansea, after the fire took hold on Wednesday.
Firefighters battled to stop the flames engulfing the nearby Mumbles Pier as the inferno raged.
South Wales Police CID have now examined evidence from the scene of the destruction.
Det Insp Gareth Jones said: "The fire at Mumbles Pier has been reviewed by Swansea CID with no evidence, information or intelligence, to support the fire was a deliberate or reckless act."
In a post on social media Copperfish restaruant said they were "totally devastated" after the fire "completely destroyed" the restaurant.
There aren’t many words to describe how we all feel right now. Copperfish has been left totally devastated by the fire...Posted by Copperfish on Thursday, September 1, 2022