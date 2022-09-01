Llanelli school IT man sacked over indecent child images
- Published
A school IT technician has been sacked after being convicted of offences involving indecent images of children.
Matthew Bateman, 40, of Crwbin, Kidwelly, was suspended by Carmarthenshire council when police began to investigate the allegations.
He has now been dismissed following his conviction on six charges relating to indecent images of children.
He was jailed at Swansea Crown Court on 25 July for 14 months and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.
The charges included three of making indecent images of children and a further three of distributing indecent images.
He was employed at Ysgol y Strade in Llanelli, but the council said there was no evidence that any of the offences were related to his work at the school.
Councillor Glynog Davies, the council cabinet member for education and Welsh language said; "I want to reassure parents and governors that there are no safeguarding concerns in relation to any pupils or other members of staff in connection with this investigation.
"Following the outcome of the court hearing and the conclusion of the criminal proceedings, the matter was referred back to the governing body in order for it to complete its internal processes, in line with the school's policies, and the individual's contract of employment with the council has now ended."