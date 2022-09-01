Dean Kayes: Tribute to motorcyclist killed in Powys crash
- Published
A motorcyclist killed in a crash with a van has been remembered as "a much-respected member of the local motorcycling community".
Dean Kayes, 53, died after the crash on the A470 near Llandefalle, between Brecon and Builth Wells in Powys, at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.
The crash involved a white panel van and a blue Suzuki motorcycle.
In a tribute, his family said "our lives will not be the same without him".
Mr Kayes, who was originally form Merthyr Tydfil but had recently been living in the Neath area, was "a very experienced motorcyclist with more than 40 years' experience", his family said.
"Dean was such a beloved member of our family, and he will be so greatly missed," the family said in a statement.
"Dean started biking when he got his first scrambler bike at the age of eight, and that ignited the passion for motorcycling that continued throughout his life."
They said he regularly attended motorcycling trips abroad to France, Spain and Portugal with people from all around the UK.
His family thanked emergency service workers and members of the public who tried to help Mr Kayes at the scene.
Dyfed Powys Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses.