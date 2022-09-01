Cost of living: School uniform logos could be scrapped in Wales
By Gareth Pennant
BBC News
- Published
School uniform logos could be scrapped in Wales under plans to ease the financial burden on families.
The Welsh government will look at whether schools should have no logo, or use iron-on logos free of charge.
In a letter to governing bodies seen by BBC Wales, Education Minister Jeremy Miles said it would give families the option to purchase uniforms cheaper.
A public consultation on the proposed changes will take place "shortly", the Welsh government said.
School governing bodies currently set uniform and appearance policy. Government guidance states they should limit logos to one item of clothing.
Families are eligible for grants if they fall into specific criteria, which is linked to existing eligibility for free school meals.
Lisa Watkins, a mother of two from Caerphilly, said getting rid of logos would make a "massive financial difference" to her.
In response to the cost of living crisis, she is in the process of setting up a school uniform exchange in the town.
Ms Watkins is looking to collect uniform donations from five secondary schools in Caerphilly and their feeder primary schools to redistribute to those who are in need.
She said a jumper with a logo from a shop selling school wear could cost about £16, but a similar garment without the logo could be purchased for about £5 in a supermarket.
She explained she still tries to buy clothing with logos for her children due to the "stigma" pupils face.
According to a survey of 1,000 parents by the Children's Society, the average annual cost of school uniform in the UK is £337 for a secondary school pupil and £315 for a primary school pupil.
Average annual cost in UK
£337per year for a secondary school pupil
£315 per year for a primary school pupil
£105what parents think is a reasonable cost for secondary school uniform
£85what parents think is a reasonable cost for primary school uniform
Parents it surveyed believed a more reasonable cost would be a third of that.
Many parents have already purchased school clothing for this academic year.
But in his letter, Mr Miles asked schools to "provide leniency" regarding the need for branded uniforms in the new term.
In some instances, he writes, families spend "eye-watering" amounts of money to send their children to school.
He added: "I hope you will agree that this is simply not acceptable.
"We know that school logos, for example, continue to be a burden for many families. I have therefore asked my officials to explore options in respect of logos on school uniforms.
"Options will include whether schools should either have no logo at all, or use 'iron-on logos' to be made available free of charge.
"This would give families the option to purchase uniforms at cheaper costs from a retailer of their choice."
The letter goes on to say: "I will also explore whether schools should demonstrate that any benefit of a financial agreement they have with a school uniform supplier is being passed on to the customer and is within a reasonable margin of high street retailers."
Eithne Hughes, director of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said Mr Miles' letter "frankly comes too late" at a time when many parents would have already purchased uniform.
"The guidance issued in January this year already sets out guidance for schools in determining uniform including limiting the number of items which have logos.
"Iron-on school logos will help reduce uniform costs but will not solve the issues of child poverty which have dogged our nation."