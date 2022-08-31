Mumbles Pier: Fire breaks out at old Cinderella's nightclub
Firefighters are battling a blaze at the old Cinderella's nightclub in Swansea, with Mumbles Pier closed.
People were told to avoid the area by the Coastguard, as fumes come from the blaze which started at about 11:10 BST.
As plumes of smoke rose from the building, people were also warned not to climb the nearby hill on Bracelet Bay.
People were seen leaving the pier and area around where the blaze was taking hold.
The Mumbles area of Swansea and pier are popular visitor attractions.
"For those in the Limeslade (area) it would be beneficial to close doors and windows while the fire at the back of the pier (Cinderella's) is extinguished due to the smoke and fumes in the area," Mumbles Coastguard said.
In a statement, Mumbles Pier said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the site will be closed from now until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience caused."
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews from Morriston, Tumble, Swansea Central, Port Talbot, Neath, Carmarthen and Cardigan were sent to a blaze.
It added the incident is ongoing.