Cwmbran death: Family's tribute to Susan Moore
The family of a woman who died after being found unresponsive at a home in Torfaen say she was a "proud daughter and mother of three" who "lived her life to the full".
Susan Moore, 53, was found by police at a property on Redbrook Way, in Cwmbran, at 07:25 BST on Saturday.
A 48-year-old local man has now been charged with murder.
In a statement, her family said they were deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden loss they faced.
Gwent Police and paramedics found Ms Moore at the address following reports of an assault.
She was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, but later died of her injuries, police said.
"Susan lived her life to the full and there was certainly never a dull moment. She was a proud daughter and mother of three who will be sorely missed," her family said in a statement.
"We, as a family, are continuing to process the events at this time and request our privacy is respected," they added.
Gwent Police said the 48-year-old man was remanded into custody before appearing at court.
A second man, 45, from Cwmbran who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on conditional bail as inquiries continue.
Det Chief Insp Matthew Sedgebeer, senior investigating officer, said: "Our community has played a vital role in this case, and we thank them for their support so far. Our thoughts are with Susan's family and friends at this time.
"As part of our investigation, we're keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or spoken to Susan between Thursday 25 August and Saturday 27 August.
"We'd also like to speak to anyone who was in the Southville area of Cwmbran, near Redbrook Way, between midnight and 7.30am on Saturday 27 August and/or has CCTV or dashcam footage."