Llanbradach: Council say digging halted at bluebell wood after talks
Work that left lower-covered woodland torn up will go no further, a council said.
There was outrage when diggers moved in on Bluebell Wood in Llanbradach, Caerphilly county, this month.
More than 100 people attended a meeting about what happened, many of them furious.
Caerphilly council's Philippa Leonard, said after discussions with all parties it was agreed the ground would not be dug further.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, she said: "The landowner has confirmed that the works will not proceed, and follow-up works will now be undertaken to refill the excavations, regrade and landscape the area of the site that was originally considered."
Llanbradach councillor, Gary Enright, said: "It's great that the owner will re-instate the land, but my only concern is what will he do with it now."
People had buried animals and spread ashes there, he added.
Mr Enright said the matter was not politically driven but about ecology and "making sure the land is kept the way it should be".