Mayhill riot: Man played part in fuelling events, jury told
- Published
A black Vauxhall Astra torched and pushed down a hill was bought to be used anti-socially, a trial has heard.
Kye Dennis, 25, of Fforestfach, Swansea, and a friend - who ran a vehicle recovery business with him - took the £250 car to Mayhill, Swansea, hours before violence erupted.
The Astra and a Ford Ka were set alight and rolled down Waun Wen Road during the disorder on 20 May last year.
Mr Dennis denies riot at Swansea Crown Court.
A jury heard the violence began after a vigil for dead teenager Ethan Powell.
A total of 27 people aged 15 to 44 have been charged with offences relating to the Mayhill riot and 26 - apart from Mr Dennis - pleaded guilty to rioting.
He claims while he was there for some of the riot he left when things got out of control, telling police he thought the behaviour of those involved was "disgusting".
Robin Rouch QC, prosecuting, told the opening of the trial that Mr Dennis intended the car to be used in what unfolded and so "played his part in fuelling the events".
Mr Rouch told the jury before the vigil for Mr Powell messages were exchanged on social media about getting cars for the event.
Rioter Lewis James, 20, of Trawler Road, went with others to buy a Ford Ka.
Mr Dennis went with another rioter, Aaron Phillips, 23, of Caer-Gynydd Road, to Carmarthenshire. There the damaged Astra was bought and driven back on a flatbed lorry.
A Jeep also used in the riot was said to have been stolen.
Mr Dennis parked the Astra near Waun Wen Road at 19:35 BST, about half-an-hour after the first report of anti-social behaviour was made to police.
Soon after, James and rioters Connor Beddows, 22, and Jahanzaib Malik, 21, picked up the car and drove it to Waun Wen Road.
There it was set alight and pushed down the hill.
Mr Rouch told the jury when Phillips and Mr Dennis bought the car there was "an anticipation" it would be used anti-socially.
"When he handed over control of the vehicle later on he certainly knew what was going on in Waun Wen Road," he said.
"That he stands around watching shows he was more than content for the Astra to be used in the way it was."
The court heard it was used to do wheel spins and attract attention.
CCTV and mobile phone footage was shown to the jury.
This included video of the Ford Ka being set on fire. Laughter could be heard in the background voices shouting "get it up!" and "let him light it!"
Video also showed the Astra doing wheel spins. A crowd swarmed around and a person was shown standing on the bonnet trying to kick through the windscreen.
Another showed the car being pushed down the hill amidst cheers and screams.
When the defendant was arrested on 16 June 2021 he said: "I didn't do anything - when it got out of hand, I left."
Giles Hayes, defending, said Phillips arranged to buy the car and suggested Mr Dennis, who had a vehicle recovery business with Phillips, picked up the Astra with him as part of their working relationship.
He said despite hours of footage being recovered by police, none showed Mr Dennis being violent.
'A war zone'
In a statement read to the court by Mr Rouch, one resident recalled seeing 50 to 100 people throwing bricks and stones at the police.
She described being alone in the house with her children when 20 to 30 young males and females tried to pull a Ford Ka apart.
"I felt like I was in a war zone," she said.
The court heard she "burst into tears" when she saw her living room and front door windows smashed.
Her partner, Adam Romain, returned from work when he was told the Astra had hurtled into his car.
He stood guard at his front door in an effort to defend his family while his partner and children hid in the kitchen.
In one video men could be seen hurling abuse and rocks at Mr Romain.
Officers initially called to the scene left within six minutes after they were targeted with rocks and cans.
Hours later a small number of officers in riot gear could be seen battling to stop the riot as they are attacked, and one officer can be heard desperately calling for back-up.
Mr Rouch told the court the police's response had been formally criticised.
"That, of course, was not an excuse for the level of criminality what those involved in the riots effectively created," he said.