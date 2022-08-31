Drink driving: My husband of 54 years was killed by drink-driver
- Published
"My life is not the same," says Pamela Partridge, whose husband Michael was killed by a drink-driver two days after their 54th wedding anniversary.
"I still have the card he gave me by the side of my bed," says Ms Partridge, from Bedwas, Caerphilly county.
"I can't put that away. It's the last card I'll ever have off him."
The 76-year-old was cycling to a park to meet her and their grandchildren when he was hit by a van driver two-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit.
In April, 51-year-old Matthew Clemo, from Bedwas, was jailed for eight years after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving in Pandy Road on Saturday 25 September.
Ms Partridge said her husband's death had "broken my heart and it's devastated our family".
"It's also affected people who were at the scene - the accident was so horrific.
"I hope those people have had counselling."
Gwent Police has been holding a national summer clampdown on drink and drug driving.
It said that during one weekend in July, 12 people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.
Figures show its officers arrested more than 1,000 people on suspicion of motoring offences involving driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the 12 months from August 2021 to July 2022.
"This highlights that far too many still take the risk," says Supt Mike Richards.
"It's completely unacceptable.
"Our officers have had to respond to 19 fatal road traffic collisions over the last 12 months, and, consequently, had to visit parents, siblings and friends to tell them the awful news that their loved one had died."
Mr Partridge was popular and well-known locally as he had long been involved with Bedwas Rugby Club where he was a steward.
The former steelworker was also an active member of Caerphilly Male Voice Choir.
Ms Partridge has started a road safety campaign group in her village in a bid to improve safety and awareness on the roads.
"When you lose a partner of nearly 60 years it's a complete change of life," she said.
"God forbid I'd never want to lose any children but I didn't realise how hard it was to lose a partner after that length of time."
Although she said she felt she had to "move on", Ms Partridge said she could no "let people forget what happened to Mike".
"I can almost hear him now, 'pull yourself together and move on - that's life'," she reflected.
"That's how Mike was. He would have been angry with the driver, I know he would've - very angry.
"And I don't know whether he would have forgiven him."
She added: "When I think of the children I get upset. They've lost a really good grandfather.
"To think that Mike had lived his life as well as he had and to be killed by something so thoughtless.
"Because whatever you do, you make a choice.
"You make a choice whether you get in behind the wheel under the influence of drink or drugs.
"We all make a choice - and [the driver] made a very bad one that day."