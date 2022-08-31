Swansea: Triathlete paralysed in bike crash takes steps to recovery

A triathlete who was paralysed from the neck down after a bike crash is making the first steps to recovery.
Nathan Ford, 38, from Killay in Swansea, crashed his bike at high speed at the British Triathlon Championships in Aberfeldy, Scotland, last August.
He was told he would barely be able to move his legs and would be on a ventilator for the rest of his life.
But after a successful tracheotomy he is now able to breath himself and has begun taking steps aided by a frame.
"The first thing I remember is waking up in hospital in Scotland. The consultants were saying to my family it was touch or go whether I would survive or not," said Mr Ford.
Fortunately for Mr Ford, a doctor was also competing in the event and stopped to perform CPR, and an ambulance was on the scene within minutes.
He was taken to intensive care at Ninewells Hospital in Scotland where he remained for four weeks before being brought back to intensive care in Cardiff.
Two life-threatening injuries
"I don't remember anything from the accident, and I was put into a coma when I got to hospital," he said.
"I remember speaking to my family but I was so heavily on morphine I do not recall much about it."
He was diagnosed with two life-threatening injuries; a spinal injury and a brain injury, although the latter was not as severe as initially thought.
He underwent an operation to put a metal plate in his neck, which slipped, meaning he had to have a further operation to stabilise the fractures in his neck, followed by 14 weeks wearing a "halo" neck brace.
'I owe them my life'
After initially being told he would never be an "independent person again", Mr Ford said he was making "good progress, although it is very small steps".
He has paid tribute to all the medical staff who helped him following the accident.
"I've been back to the hospital to see everyone who helped me, and it was emotional and humbling," he said.
"They will never truly understand just how thankful I am because they were 'just doing their job' I literally owe them my life, along with everyone else involved."