Brecon: Man charged with murder of his mother, 87
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of his 87-year-old mother.
Margaret Joyce Griffiths died after an incident in Llanfrynach, Powys, on Friday night, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
Officers were called to a property at about 21:25 BST and airlifted Mrs Griffiths to hospital, but she died the next day.
John Anderson Griffiths, 57, who was arrested at the scene, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Merthyr Tydfil magistrates later.
A family statement said: "Margaret Joyce Griffiths was a much-loved mother, granny, sister and a loyal and active member of the community.
"The tragic recent events have left the family heartbroken and in deep shock."