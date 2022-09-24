Tongwynlais: Historic tollhouse given new lease of life
- Published
Villagers have restored the shell of a historic "unloved eyesore" tollhouse demolished more than 70 years ago.
The original building was among hundreds used to collect money from 18th and 19th century travellers.
Volunteers in Tongwynlais, on the edge of Cardiff, have spent more than a year rebuilding it as the first step towards creating a local history trail.
"Our volunteers have been fantastic," said Sarah Barnes, of the Tongwynlais Historical Society.
"They show up every week and have put blood, sweat and tears into clearing the site with buckets, shovels, pickaxes and limitless enthusiasm.
"They are a special bunch and without them this project would not have got off the ground."
When work began in May 2021, she said, the "once beautiful" tollhouse "was no more than a few visible bricks covered in 70 years of vegetation".
When it was in operation it sat at the junction of two tramroads.
It is now on the Taff Trail, a popular route used by many walkers and cyclists, and is a few minutes' walk from Castell Coch.
Crumbling walls
A tree surgeon has helped removed trees, and tonnes of debris have been taken away by Cardiff council's Urban Park Rangers, who help look after green spaces.
The society also raised £3,000 via online crowdfunding to pay for stonemasons to restore the crumbling walls to make sure the building is safe.
Ms Barnes said many people on the Taff Trail have taken great interest in the project, asking about progress and taking photos.
She said that "what was once nothing more than a unloved eyesore and demolished, is now a recognisable shell complete with growing wildflower garden".
Severn bridges
There used to be thousands of tollhouses across Britain.
Companies which built the roads were allowed to collect money from road users, in a similar way to the more recent - but now abolished - tolls on the Severn bridges between Wales and England. But they also provoked resentment about the cost, particularly from poor farmers.
The Rebecca Riots, almost all in west Wales between 1839 and 1844, were usually seen as attacks on tollhouses and tollgates. Although historians have said almost half of these incidents were about general economic conditions in rural areas, rather than specific to the tolls.
Tollhouses were permanently occupied by tollkeepers so money could be collected at all times and their use continued into the late 1800s.
The Tongwynlais building was used by the Pentyrch and Melingriffith Iron and Tinplate Works.
The 1861 census showed its occupant was Mary Howell, aged 71, who lived there with her 26-year-old niece, Elizabeth. Mary was paid by the iron works to collect tolls.
Although the tollhouse was closed in the 19th Century, the building remained until it was demolished in the 1950s.
The exact future use of the tollhouse is still under discussion.
Ms Barnes said she and her fellow historical society founder, Bob Wiseman, have seen the group of about 10 volunteers draw "huge satisfaction from the slow unveiling of this exciting local project," and they hope it will become "a much-loved and needed community resource".
"I think Bob and I would agree that when we started digging, we were very naïve as to the amount of time and effort this first section would take.
"We hope, once complete, the historic trail that we initially planned can get back up to speed."
Mr Wiseman said he hoped the site would also be used by local groups for activities such as art, for example, and urged them to contact the society if interested.